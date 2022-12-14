Look for breezy conditions tonight and rain. A morning shower will linger early Thursday, but most of the day looks dry. We will even see a little sunshine through lunchtime, but clouds return as we go through the afternoon. Temperatures will start to drop, too.

TONIGHT: Breezy with periods of rain. Temperatures slowly rise through the 40s

THURSDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy and cool. Morning high near 50, but temperatures slowly fall through the 40s the rest of the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder. Low 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly, late day flurry? High 38

Colder air moves in for the end of the week and the weekend. Lows drop into the 20s and highs will only be in the 30s, but it looks dry.