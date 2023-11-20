Tonight, steady rain will develop. Rain will continue into Tuesday morning. It will become more scattered in the afternoon, so there will be breaks in the wet conditions. But the clouds hang around all day, and it will be windy.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with periods of rain. Low 43

TUESDAY: Morning rain tapering to scattered afternoon showers, windy and cool. High 57

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and colder. High 45

Dry weather returns on Wednesday for the big holiday travel day. It will be chilly with highs just below normal. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and cool.