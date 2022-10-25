A cold front moves in tonight bringing rain. Much cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday with afternoon highs running about 20 degrees cooler than Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with periods of rain, breezy. Low near 50

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with a few showers, mainly in the morning. High 57

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 36

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High near 60

Expect a lot of sunshine for the end of the week, and temperatures will be close to seasonal norms with lows mostly in the 40s and highs in the 60s.