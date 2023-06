Another day with much-needed rain in the Miami Valley. Temperatures will remain well below normal for this time of year with a high of 73 in Dayton today, but the northern counties will be in the lower 60s. We will continue to see rain showers heading into the night. Lows tonight are in the upper 50s. Tomorrow we will get into the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance in the morning. We reach back into the 80s by Thursday.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction