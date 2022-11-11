Finally, some much-needed rain has arrived in the Miami Valley. The remnants of hurricane Nicole have moved in and will impact the area through mid-afternoon. The highest rain totals will fall south and east of Dayton. Winds will pick up as a cold front moves through late this afternoon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop down near freezing overnight. Saturday will be much colder, with highs only getting up near 40 degrees, and a few snow showers will develop. We do not expect snow accumulation.

TODAY: Cloudy with showers, cooler and becoming breezy. High 62

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder with scattered snow showers, rain may mix in. High 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and continued cold. High 38

The cold conditions will stick around for a while. Sunday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-20s, and highs may not get out of the 30s.