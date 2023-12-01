Low pressure tracking across the region will keep rain in the forecast throughout the day. It will fall steady through lunchtime and then will taper to just a slight shower chance this afternoon. So there will be some dry time today, but the clouds won’t break.

There will still be a slight chance of a spotty shower this evening and tonight. Dry weather returns on Saturday, but it still looks pretty cloudy.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with morning rain likely, and then a slight shower chance this afternoon. High 52

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers possible. Low 45

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cool. High 52

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with a few scattered showers. High 50

The next system brings more showers by Sunday. It won’t be a washout of a day, but we do expect some spotty showers.