Lots of sunshine continuing in the Miami Valley. Most of the smoke from wildfires are out of the area, and air qualities numbers are coming down. We will stay clear and quiet tonight with a low of 59. Tomorrow, showers will move in late in the morning. We will see those temperatures in the 70s, and early in the week will continue to have highs in the 70s. We have chances of rain early in the week, but tomorrow is the best chance, where we could see upwards of an inch of rain.

