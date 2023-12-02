Lots of cloud cover through the Miami Valley today. Temperatures got to the 50s, and tonight will stay in the lower 40s for much of the night. Showers are possible late, continuing through the day tomorrow, but temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Chances of showers remain through Tuesday. The rain will be light over the next several days. Temperatures cool down to the lower 40s in the midweek but quickly return to the 50s by Thursday and into the weekend. Another chance of showers next weekend.

