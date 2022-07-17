Showers will continue through the night. Some areas have already picked up 2 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Monday will start the same with chances of rain in the morning, coming to an end by the late morning. As a cold front moves through we will get some sunlight in the afternoon and temperatures in the lower 80s by the afternoon. Sunny skies and humid conditions will prevail through the work week and temperatures getting in the 90s at times.



Tonight: A low of 70 degrees. Showers and cloudy skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 82 degrees. Showers in the morning. Clouds decreasing through the afternoon.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies.





Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction