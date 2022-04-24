After a weekend of temperatures in the 80s, cooler weather is in the forecast. Temps stay warm tonight, getting to the lower 60s. Shower chances through the night, and tomorrow morning. By the afternoon the eastern portion of the Miami Valley will see thunderstorms. Some could have damaging winds. Overnight we will clear out and cold air will settle in. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 50s.



Tonight: A low of 62 degrees. Showers Late and cloudy. SSW winds at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 72 degrees. Morning showers, afternoon thunderstorms. SW winds becoming W at 5 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 42 degrees. Clouds clearing. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction