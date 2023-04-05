The severe weather threat has moved out. However, showers will continue overnight and should end by lunchtime on Thursday. It will be a lot cooler on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, diminishing winds and cooler with showers, easing up through the night. Low 45

THURSDAY: A few morning showers, especially southeast of Dayton. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing and chilly. Low 35

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny and mild. High 60

Sunshine will continue through the Easter weekend. Temperatures will be warming again with highs near 70 for Easter Sunday.