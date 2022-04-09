

The rain and the snow is coming to an end. We will see clouds clearing out through the night setting up for a sunny end to the weekend. Temperatures are on the rise as well, getting into the upper 50s tomorrow. Overnight we see another chance for showers in the morning hours. The work week begins with showers, with temperatures getting to the 60s by Monday, and 70s by Tuesday. Greatest thunderstorm chance comes on Wednesday. Cooler for the second half of the week.



Tonight: A low of 31 degrees. Clouds clearing. Cold with frost. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph



Tomorrow: A high of 58 degrees. Mostly sunny skies. Winds SW becoming S at 5 to 10 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 50 degrees. Clouds increasing with shower chances later in the night. Winds S at 5 to 15 mph.

