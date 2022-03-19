Light rain will continue through the evening and the midnight hour. Cloudy conditions will persist through the night but will taper off a couple hours after sunrise. Temperatures will get into the 50s by the noon hour and 60s in the afternoon to kick off the Spring season. Sunshine will fill the area for the afternoon, with clear skies overnight. Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees. Rain showers and some thunderstorms roll back in on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Tonight: A low of 37 degrees. Light showers early and cloudy skies. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 60 degrees. Clouds early in the morning, but sunshine by around 10 AM. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 38 degrees. Mostly clear skies. A SW wind of 0 to 5 mph.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction