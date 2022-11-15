Look for rain showers early tonight and a slight chance of late night snow flurries or drizzle. Snow showers become more likely Friday afternoon. It will be breezy and slightly colder with highs in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers, especially before midnight, a chance of late night snow flurries. Low 33

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered snow showers. Little if any accumulation. High 37

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries possible. Low 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a few flurries possible. High 36

A few flurries will linger, mainly across the northern counties on Thursday. A push of even colder air arrives Thursday night, and temperatures may not get out of the 20s on Friday. Much below normal temperatures will continue into the weekend.