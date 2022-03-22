Scattered showers will impact the Miami Valley today. It will still be mild, with highs in the low 60s in Dayton and readings in the mid-upper 50s across the northern half of the Miami Valley. Showers will be most numerous through about lunchtime, and we expect more dry time in the afternoon.

Scattered showers will be possible tonight into Wednesday morning. It will be a windy Wednesday, with gusts to 30 mph and some thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal severe threat, and any thunderstorm will have the potential to produce strong wind, or hail. We can’t rule out an isolated tornado in the region, as well.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers. Becoming breezy in the afternoon. High 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. Low 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Windy and mild. High 67

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Scattered showers in the afternoon. High 52

Cooler air will move in behind the storm, with shower chances lingering into Thursday. Highs will be back below normal, in the low 50s.