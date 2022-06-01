Showers and thunderstorms will move through tonight. Damaging wind and hail will be the main severe weather threats this evening. Scattered showers will end Thursday morning. Then it will dry out through the afternoon as cooler air comes in behind the front.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain is possible. Low 60

THURSDAY: Scattered morning showers and the chance of thunder, then clouds become mixed with sun, cooler and less humid. High 74

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cool. Low 54

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 77

On Friday, we will enjoy low humidity and comfortable temperatures. After a refreshingly cool morning in the 50s, highs will reach the upper 70s. Saturday will also start off on the cool side, but then temperatures warm back into the 80s over the weekend.