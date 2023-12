Tonight, clouds thicken, and rain develops. Temperatures will be a bit chilly tonight and stay cool on Friday.

TONIGHT: Breezy with scattered showers turning into late night rain. Low near 40

FRIDAY: Morning rain, cloudy with a few afternoon showers. High near 50.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers. Low 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, slight chance of a morning shower. High 52

Weather will be unsettled for the weekend. Another chance of rain comes back for Sunday.