Clouds have increased across the region overnight, and it’s not going to be as sunny as it was over the weekend. We expect dry weather most of the day, with just a slight chance of a late day shower. Highs will be a little cooler, too, just reaching near 50 degrees.

Tonight, steady rain will develop after midnight. Rain will continue into Tuesday morning. It will become more scattered in the afternoon, so there will be breaks in the wet conditions. But the clouds hang around all day, and it will be windy.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a slight chance of a late day shower. High 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain developing. Low 44

TUESDAY: Morning rain tapering to scattered afternoon showers. Windy and cool. High 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 45

Dry weather returns on Wednesday, for the big holiday travel day. It will be chilly, with highs just below normal. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny and cool.