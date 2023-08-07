A cold front has passed through. Behind the front, look for pleasant and less humid conditions tonight and Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and turning less humid. Low near 60

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by evening. High 85

Dry weather will continue through most of Wednesday, but rain chances rise late day. Showers and thunderstorms are more likely on Thursday, followed by the return of dry conditions on Friday.