We saw showers and thunderstorms last evening, resulting in over an inch of rainfall in areas of the Miami Valley, and more is on the way. Staying dry to begin the work week with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Eventually, we will see this system that brought us rain Sunday will deepen and the chances of rain return Tuesday during the daytime. The next best chance of showers comes on the weekend when we can see rain on both Saturday and Sunday.

