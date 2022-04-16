****FREEZE WARNING TONIGHT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM SUNDAY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY****

We saw some rain during the overnight hours in advance of a cold front. This rain should end around 8-9 AM this morning. As the cold front clears the area this afternoon, clouds break up and we should have some late day sunshine. Overall a cool weekend ahead with highs in the 50s both days.

TODAY: Breezy and cool. Clouds decrease. High 56

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Low 32

SUNDAY: Morning frost, sunny and cool. High 52

Another system brings in a chance of rain and snow showers late Sunday night into Monday morning. A cool start to the week but temperatures warm into the 70s by the end of the week.