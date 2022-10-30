Mother Nature will have a little more “trick” than “treat” for us on Halloween, but it won’t be anything we can’t handle. An area of low pressure will drag a dying cold front across the Miami Valley during the afternoon. The approaching front will bring a few showers during the day followed by patchy drizzle for trick-or-treating during the evening.

The good news is it will be quite mild for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s and temperatures in just the lower 60s when the little ghouls and gobblins are collecting their sweet treats. The clouds clear during the second half of Tuesday with the mild air sticking around.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of showers. Not too cool. Low 57

MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Cloudy and mild with an occasional shower followed by patchy drizzle late afternoon and evening during trick-or-treating. High 68

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with spotty drizzle, mainly during the evening. Low 53

TUESDAY: Cloudy during the morning, then becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon. Continued mild. High 67

Get ready for another stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather. The remainder of the work week will bring lots of sunshine and highs warming from the lower 70s by Thursday into the mid 70s by Friday.