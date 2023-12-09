Heavy rain in the Miami Valley as we head into the evening. Showers will continue, and should be out of the area by around 11 pm at the latest. Temperatures will crash as the cold front moves through. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s with a chance of light drizzle and flurries at times during the day with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will return to the 20s. Dry for the rest of the week as temperatures bounce between 40 and 50 degrees. Next weekend will bring in the next potential for widespread rain.

