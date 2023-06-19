

Showers continue into the evening hour as light rain has been pesky all day long. Temperatures only made it into the lower 70s in Dayton, with cloudy skies much of the day. Temperatures overnight will be mild into the mid 60s with showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible. Rain chances continue into Tuesday with showers in the morning and afternoon and the possibility of a few thunderstorms with high of 80 degrees. We will begin to clear out Thursday, but only briefly as additional chances of rain arrives on Friday in time for the weekend.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction