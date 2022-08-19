Expect mostly clear skies tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s. Humidity levels will be rising on Saturday and so will the rain chances with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 67

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms, most likely in the afternoon. High near 80

More cloud cover on Sunday will hold temperatures back a tad. Monday may still feature a shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances drop and temperatures rise next week.