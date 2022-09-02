Today will be a dry day, but it will start to feel more humid. Expect a partly sunny, warm afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy and dry. By the time we get to Saturday morning, a few showers will be possible. This is something that will continue on and off through the day.

TODAY: Partly sunny, a little more humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low 67

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 88

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 85

Rain chances will increase even more for Sunday and Labor Day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely each day, although there will be breaks in the rain with periods of dry weather.