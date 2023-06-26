Low pressure over the Great Lakes will keep unsettled weather in the Miami Valley. We will see the potential for scattered showers and the chance of thunder today. It will not be a washout, but at any point we could have rain in the area. Temperatures will run below normal, with highs in the upper 70s. It will be breezy and will continue to feel a bit humid.

Tonight, showers will taper off. Lows drop into the low 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and a little cooler with highs in the low 70s and just a slight shower chance.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. Scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 78

TONIGHT: A shower or thunderstorm early on, then mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 63

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and becoming less humid with the slight chance of a spotty shower. High 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

High pressure builds in for the middle part of the week. We will enjoy a return to sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures with highs in the upper 70s to right around 80 degrees.