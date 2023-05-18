Tonight will become partly cloudy, and we can’t rule out an isolated shower late tonight into Friday morning. Scattered showers and even a thunderstorm will be possible Friday afternoon, but not everyone will see rain during the daylight hours. An area-wide rain will move in with a cold front for Friday evening and night.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight with a slight shower chance late. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy with scattered showers and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 52

SATURDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then becoming partly sunny and cooler. High 68

After a few early morning showers Saturday, it will dry out for the rest of the weekend. While Saturday looks cooler, it will warm back up to normal highs in the mid 70s on Sunday. Lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures are expected next week.