A slow moving area of low pressure has brought in scattered showers this morning. There will be some dry hours, most likely this afternoon with some peeks of sunshine possible. Isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Scattered showers and isolated PM storms. High near 75.

TONIGHT: Lingering showers this evening, lots of clouds overnight. Low 62

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and more humid. Low chance of an afternoon shower or storm. High 83.

Stay weather aware on Sunday, as there is a chance of strong storms during the afternoon and evening. Chances of rain persist Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures cool off next week with highs in the 70s.