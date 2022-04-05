Unsettled weather continues today, with showers developing this afternoon. Coverage will be best along and south of I-70, but rain will be light. It will be cloudy otherwise, with highs in the upper 50s.

Any spotty evening showers will taper off, and the overnight hours will be dry. On Wednesday, a cold front moves in, kicking off more showers and the slight chance of thunder.

TODAY: Cloudy and mild with showers developing. High 59

TONIGHT: Evening shower, then cloudy and cool. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and the chance of thunder. High 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a slight shower chance. High 56

Cooler conditions will be in place Thursday, with just a slight chance for showers. It looks even chillier Friday and Saturday, with afternoon highs not making it out of the 40s.