Light rain showers this evening turning to some snow later tonight. A brief period of clear skies around midnight before clouds roll back in. Temperatures getting into the mid 30s for lows. Friday, a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s, with light rain showers expected through the day. Saturday starts off with some snow that could amount to a dusting in the morning, but as temperatures warm up, snow will become rain. Sunday is drier and warmer with a high of 60. Next week, temperatures get into the 70s.



Tonight: A low of 37 degrees. Rain showers early. A rain/snow mix possible later tonight. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 47 degrees. Snow in the morning becoming rain by the midday. Winds SW at 10-15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 34 degrees. Rain becoming snow. Winds W at 5 to 15 mph.

