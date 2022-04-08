Showers will come to an end as the sun goes down. Snow will develop in the morning hours and persist through the early afternoon, before becoming a mix. As the sun goes down tomorrow, clouds will clear and we will be dry, setting up for a wonderful, warmer Sunday. Temperatures get up to 60, with sunshine to end the weekend. We will hit the 70s to begin the work week with multiple disturbances moving through during the week bringing shower and thunderstorm chances into the Miami Valley.



Tonight: A low of 34 degrees. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Rain early. Snow developing late.



Tomorrow: A high of 44 degrees. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Snow showers in the morning and a mix in the afternoon becoming rain. A dusting expected in grassy areas.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 32 degrees. Winds NW becoming SW at 0 to 10 mph. Clouds and rain clearing out.

