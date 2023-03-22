We’re back in an active weather pattern, with the potential for rain, on and off, through Saturday. Today will be cloudy, breezy and cool with highs near normal, in the mid-50s. We will have some scattered areas of drizzle or light rain throughout the day.

Tonight, we expect more substantial showers and even the chance of thunder as we head into early Thursday. Any of the storms that move through will have the potential to produce small hail and heavy rain.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cool with spotty light showers or areas of drizzle. High 56

TONIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers and the chance of thunder late. Low 52

THURSDAY: Cloudy, windy and milder with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with rain likely, heavy at times. Low 44

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cool with rain likely, heavy at times. High 52

There will be the potential for rounds of heavier rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning, and again Friday night. This will be most likely along and south of I-70, and flooding will be a concern.