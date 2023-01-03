Rain will fall through the morning commute today. We expect heavier downpours in spots, and a slight chance of some thunder. Rain will become more scattered in the afternoon, so there will be some dry time today. It will be windy and unseasonably mild. We will be very close to a record high.

A few more showers will move through tonight and into Wednesday. Even though rain chances linger tomorrow, we expect more dry hours through the day. Temperatures will still run above normal, but by mid to late afternoon, it will start to turn cooler.

TODAY: Rainy through the morning, tapering to scattered showers in the afternoon. Windy and unseasonably warm. High 64 (record high 65, set in 1897).

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with a few showers possible. Low 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. High 58 and turning cooler late in the day.

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. High 40

Colder air will be in place Thursday, with temperatures running closer to normal. We can’t rule out a few more showers, and snow may mix in, depending on the timing.