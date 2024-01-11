***WIND ADVISORY FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 7 PM SATURDAY***

Tonight, the wind will relax with high pressure right over us. Clouds increase tonight, and rain will develop Friday morning. At the onset north of I-70, there could be a brief period of snow, but no accumulation is expected. Rain may be heavy at times during the day, and there could even be some late afternoon or early evening thunder as a strong cold front moves through. Winds crank up through the day on Friday with afternoon gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low near 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with rain developing, a brief period of snow is possible in the morning north of I-70. Thunder is possible late day. High near 50

FRIDAY NIGHT: Windy and sharply colder with rain showers changing to snow showers. Accumulations less than one inch. Winds may gust as high as 45 to 55 mph. Low 24

SATURDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder with scattered snow showers, any accumulation under an inch. High 28



Rain changes to snow showers Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be well below normal next week.