Overcast skies continue into the evening. Temperatures overnight are not expected to get much lower, staying in the lower 30s, with snow after midnight. Tomorrow we will see more rain and snow, with total accumulations under an inch. Monday will be dry, then a low will move in overnight bringing rain and snow chances into Tuesday morning, where we could see some accumulation. By the afternoon, temperatures will get to 50 degrees, with showers for much of the afternoon. More snow and rain chances into Wednesday morning. We are tracking another chance for winter weather next weekend, but following that system, cold air will settle in.

