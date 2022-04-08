The unsettled weather pattern continues today, with scattered showers likely. This morning, we could see some snow mixed in with the precipitation. During the afternoon, it will mainly be rain showers, but with lower freezing levels, there is an increased chance for some graupel or hail. It will be a breezy, chilly finish to the week.

Tonight any showers around will transition over to snow showers. These will continue into Saturday morning, and we could see some light accumulation. This would be around a half inch or less, and mainly on the grass or elevated surfaces. Rain will mix in as scattered showers continue Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with morning rain/snow showers and afternoon rain showers. High 47

TONIGHT: Cloudy and colder with rain to snow showers. Low 34

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with snow showers mixing with rain in the afternoon. High 44

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 60

After a cold start near freezing Sunday morning, it will warm up nicely. We finally expect a fully dry day with lots of sunshine. Highs will be seasonable, near 60-degrees.