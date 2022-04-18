Rain and snow showers will move through the Miami Valley this morning. Snow will accumulate mainly on the grass or elevated surfaces like your car, the tree branches or your porch. Roads will mainly be wet, but in some of the heavier bursts of snow, visibility will drop and the road may get coated. Areas north of I-70 have the best chance to see light snow accumulation, generally 1″ to 2″ would be possible. There will be a break in precipitation around/just after the noon hour, and then additional rain showers will develop late in the day. These will be scattered about for the evening commute.

Overnight, snow may mix in with these scattered showers again and continue into Tuesday morning. We will get back to dry weather Tuesday afternoon, and the clouds will even break a bit later in the day. Temperatures, however, will continue to run chilly.

TODAY: Morning rain/snow showers tapering to scattered afternoon rain showers. Snow accumulation 1″ to 2″ possible along/north of I-70. Breezy and chilly. High 46

TONIGHT: Scattered rain/snow showers, breezy and cold. Any snow accumulation less than 1/2″. Low 33

TUESDAY: Scattered morning rain/snow showers then mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. A little late-day sun. High 49

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost, otherwise mostly cloudy and milder. High 61

Wednesday will be a dry day, but it will start off with some areas of frost in the morning. It will start to warm up in the afternoon, with highs getting back up near 60-degrees.