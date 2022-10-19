Rain and snow will continue through the morning. Clouds will continue through the morning, but by the afternoon they will break and we will get much-needed sunshine by around 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. this afternoon. Temperatures in the lower 50s for the southern counties. Most of the north will remain in the upper 40s. We see this warming trend continue into the weekend when temperatures get to the mid-70s. A chance of rain arrives in time for the beginning of the work week.

