Tonight, the next storm moves in and brings showers to the region. It looks to be mostly rain showers, but some snow is possible across the far northern Miami Valley, mainly north of a Versailles-Sidney-West Liberty line. Any accumulation will be an inch or less and confined to grass and elevated surfaces.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with rain showers, snow or mixed rain and snow north. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly with scattered rain and snow showers. High 43

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of a few evening flurries, mostly cloudy and colder. Low 25

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 40

After a break in the precipitation on Saturday, another low pressure system rolls in for Sunday. We could again see rain/snow showers. Snow showers linger into Monday.