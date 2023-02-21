A warm front moves into the area tonight bringing rain after midnight. There may even be some sleet mixed in areas north of I-70 before sunrise. Thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with late night showers, winter mix possible north. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy, milder later in the afternoon with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. High 65

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. A record high of 72 is possible with temperatures falling later in the day.

Record warmth is possible on Thursday, followed by colder weather on Friday.