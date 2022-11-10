High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 55

FRIDAY: Rainy and cooler, breezy in the afternoon. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold with snow flurries possible in the afternoon. High near 40

Over the weekend, highs will only be near 40, and overnight lows will drop into the 20s. We could see some flurries late Saturday. Chilly conditions will linger into next week.