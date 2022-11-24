We will enjoy an unseasonably warm holiday this Thanksgiving. Highs will push up near 60 degrees this afternoon, with dry weather and some sunshine. Clouds increase late day ahead of a cold front.

Showers will arrive late evening into the overnight hours. Scattered rain showers will continue into early Friday morning before ending. It will be dry Friday afternoon, as the sun comes out, but it does look a bit cooler.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 60

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Low 43

FRIDAY: Early morning shower, then decreasing clouds and cool. High 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 57

Saturday is looking dry and pleasant, but another storm moves in Saturday night. This will bring rain and wind on Sunday.