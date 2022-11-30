High pressure builds in tonight bringing clear skies and cold temperatures with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, but it will continue to be cold.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 38

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 27

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy and cool. High 54

We’ll enjoy a warm-up on Friday with highs in the 50s. Another cold front will bring in some showers Friday night into Saturday morning. Behind the front, colder weather returns for the weekend.