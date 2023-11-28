It’s a frigid morning with temperatures in the teens, and single-digit wind chill values. We’ve even had some flurries and light snow falling. This will come to an end for the afternoon hours, but it won’t warm up much. Temperatures will stay below freezing all day, with highs just up near 30 degrees. Breezy conditions will continue, so it will feel like the teens as we hit our highs.

Tonight will be quite cold again, with lows dropping into the upper teens. Wednesday will feature more sunshine, and temperatures won’t be quite as cold. It will still feel chilly, however, as windy conditions develop. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

TODAY: Morning clouds/flurries, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and cold. High 30

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and quite cold. Low 18

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and chilly. High 43

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 51

Thursday will be the warmest day of the workweek, with highs back in the low 50s. Low pressure moves in Thursday night and Friday, bringing the return of showers.