The sun was in full force today, but clouds are beginning to pick up heading into the evening, and will continue to overnight. Shower chances will increase late into the night with a low in the upper 60s. Showers will continue into the morning tomorrow, then a break in the action before seeing the chance of some thunderstorms in the evening hours. Temperatures tomorrow barely make it up to 80 degrees. We will be in the mid 70s on Tuesday, which should stay dry for the most part, with the exception of a small chance for a shower in the middle of the day. The rest of the week will stay dry with temperatures getting back to the 80s by Thursday, and we could see the 90s by Sunday.

