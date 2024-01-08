Today will be mostly cloudy, but quiet, ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s to right around 40 degrees. Late tonight, snow, sleet and rain will develop.

We do expect some slushy snow accumulation, mainly across the northern Miami Valley. There could be up to an inch before the precipitation changes over to rain. Tuesday will be a rainy, windy day!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 40

TONIGHT: Cloudy with snow, sleet and rain developing. Snow/sleet accumulation up to an inch, mainly north of Dayton. Low 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, rainy and windy. High 48

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers otherwise mostly cloudy, windy and colder. High 36

Colder air will move in behind the storm for Wednesday, and some scattered snow showers will continue into the morning. Any accumulation will be light.