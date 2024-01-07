Rain and snow has moved out of the Miami Valley this evening, with snow totals last night and this morning amounting to less than an inch areawide. Temperatures will get to around 40 Monday. Overnight a low will move through, bringing chances of a rain snow mix in the morning hours Tuesday, with the best chance of accumulating snow occurring in the northern counties, who could see up to 2 inches. The snow won’t stay for long as temperatures in the afternoon reach up to 50 degrees with moderate to heavy rain through much of the day. Wind gusts Wednesday will be upwards of 45 mph. Wednesday morning, the low will depart, with some snow and rain moving out by the mid morning. Heading into the weekend we are tracking another winter weather system that could bring the Miami Valley rain and snow into next weekend.

