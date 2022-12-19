Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A quiet start to the work week with temperatures getting to around freezing this afternoon. Temperatures warm into the middle of the week with highs right around 40 degrees.

There is a chance of seeing a white Christmas this year.

The second half of the week features a strong low pressure that is set to move in. This will bring strong winds into the weekend and the chance for rain and snow.

The placement of the low will be key in determining the extent of snowfall here in the Miami Valley. A system with a low that stays further west will result in more rain and less snow, with the area being in warmer air longer.

If the low tracks east of the area, the result would be more snow and less rain, but the system is still days away, but we are confident in a winter storm occurring.