

Sunshine will continue through the morning hours. A low-pressure system will sweep through the area heading into the mid-afternoon through the early evening bringing chances of showers and some thunderstorms. We are in a marginal risk for an isolated chance of damaging winds and large hail. Temperatures will get to the lower 80s in areas to the south, but in the 70s in the northern counties. When the system moves out, humidity will fall, with dry weather and will persist into next week. Temperatures will heat up and make it into the 90s by Sunday and in the mid 90s early in the work week.



